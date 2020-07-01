Press conference held to provide update on status of search for missing Ft. Hood solider Vanessa Guillen

The attorney for the family of missing Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen is holding a press conference out of Washington, D.C. to announce the latest findings in the search for Guillen.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. (CT) and attorney Natalie Khawam is expected to be joined by members of Guillen's family. They are expected to also ask for a congressional investigation as well as propose legislation be enacted to protect members of the U.S. military from sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Today's press conference comes after partial human remains were found close to the Leon River in Bell County, an area of interest in the search for Guillen.

20-year-old Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas and has not been heard from since.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Officials say Guillen is originally from Houston and an avid runner. She's described as being of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her Military Occupational Specialty is a 91F, Small Arms/Artillery Repairer.

Fort Hood says that the 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, Col. Ralph Overland, has appointed an investigating team led by a senior investigating officer (IO) to conduct a commander’s investigation, referred to as an “AR 15-6 Investigation” into allegations that Pfc. Guillen was sexually harassed.

