Powerball jackpot grows to $630 million; Officials drawing numbers Wednesday

Six lucky numbers are all that stand between Powerball players and more than half a billion dollars.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $630 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing. It’s the seventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

"We’re thrilled to offer players a jackpot that has hit the $600 million mark," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director.

A new batch of Powerball winning numbers will be announced at 10:59 p.m. ET. To win the grand prize, a player must match the numbers on all five white balls (1 - 69) plus the red Powerball (1 - 26).

Statistically, a jackpot winner would have to overcome 292,201,338-to-one odds. But smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers. Two tickets matched the numbers on five white balls in Monday’s drawing, winning $1 million.

RELATED: Virginia dad wins $1M jackpot while on chocolate milk run for kids

Thirty-five tickets won at least $50,000 by matching numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball. According to Powerball, you have a one in 24.9 chance of winning a prize of any value.

"Although no one hit the jackpot, we had more than 1.8 million tickets win a cash prize in last night’s drawing," Reardon said on Tuesday. "Players should check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win."

If you are fortunate enough to win the top prize, sign the back of your ticket and take it to your state’s lottery office. There, you’ll have a decision to make: cash or annuity.

The cash option is a one-time lump-sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. It’s the case of Wednesday night’s drawing, that’s estimated to equal $448.4.

Players opting for the annuity will receive the entire jackpot in annual payments over 30 years. To account for inflation, each payment would be 5% larger than the previous.

Powerball data shows the cash option is far more popular than the annuity. No winner has selected the annuity since 2014.

A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

No matter which option the winner goes with, federal and local taxes will apply to the prize.

No Powerball player has had to make that decision since the last jackpot was won on Oct. 4, 2021, in California. That prize was worth $699.8 million.

Since then, Powerball has held 39 consecutive drawings without a winner, allowing the prize to creep into record territory. And the longer the game goes without a winner, the higher it will climb.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history was worth $1.586 billion and was won on Jan. 13, 2016. Three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee split the prize.

Once a winning ticket is sold, whether it’s ever redeemed for the prize or not, the jackpot will reset at $40 million ahead of the next drawing.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.