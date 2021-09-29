Powerball: $570 million at stake in Wednesday night's drawing

More than a half-billion dollars are on the line in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot has reached $570 million, the second-largest prize this year — trailing only the $731.1 million jackpot won in Baltimore in January.

"This will be our first Powerball jackpot won since the game launched a third weekly drawing on Monday nights," said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball product group chair and Missouri Lottery executive director. "We wanted to give players more opportunities to get into the game, and now that the jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar mark, it’s generating a lot of excitement."

Lottery officials will pick a new batch of winning numbers at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The grand prize winner will match numbers on all five white balls (1 - 69) and the red Powerball (1 - 26). Statistically, you only have about a one in 292.2 million chance at success.

But your chances of winning a smaller prize by matching fewer numbers are considerably higher. Matching the numbers on the five white balls without the Powerball can still net you $1 million. And matching four white balls along with the Powerball is worth $50,000.

According to Powerball, all players have a one in 24.9 chance of winning a prize of any level, which can be valued as low as $4. But if you do overcome incredible odds to hit the jackpot, you have a decision to make: cash or annuity.

A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on Jan. 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The cash option will give the winner a one-time lump sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. In Wednesday’s drawing, that equals an estimated $410.1 million.

An annuity will give the winner 30 smaller payments over 29 years. To account for inflation, each payment is 5% larger than the previous.

Both payout options are subject to federal and local taxes.

Nobody has won a Powerball jackpot since a winning ticket was sold in Florida this June, allowing the current grand prize to creep into record territory. It’s the eighth largest prize in Powerball history.

Should nobody win Wednesday night, the jackpot will continue to rise. But once a winning ticket is sold, the jackpot will reset to $40 ahead of the next drawing.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.