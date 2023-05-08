Possible meteorite strikes house in New Jersey, police say

Police say an object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof of a residence in Hopewell Township, N.J.

Officials say the possible meteorite penetrated the roof of a home located on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road before impacting the ceiling and hardwood floor inside the home.

The object is described to be 4" by 6", oblong in shape, and metallic.

The ranch-style home was occupied during the time, but authorities say no one was injured.

Officials say the possible meteorite could have been related to a current meteor show called the Eta Aquariids.

The Hopewell Township Police Department has contacted several other agencies for assistance in positively identifying the object and safeguarding the residents and the object. Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.