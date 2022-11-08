Polling location in Melrose Park shut down after person electrocuted

Officials say a polling location in Melrose Park was shut down on Election Day after a person tragically died from electrocution.

Details are still coming in, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded but at least one person was killed. Their identity has not been released, as of this writing, but no indication was made whether that person was voting.

Still, the polling location in north Houston was forced to shut down shortly afterward.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.