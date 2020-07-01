Police: Suspect in Fort Hood criminal case dies from self-inflicted wound

The Killeen Police Department says a suspect in a Fort Hood criminal case has died after shooting himself during an encounter with authorities.

Killeen PD along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted investigators with the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in one of their criminal cases on Wednesday morning.

Police did not say what criminal investigation the suspect was tied to.

Around 1:29 a.m., officers located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

According to police, as officers tried to make contact with the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and discharged it towards himself.

The suspect died from his injuries.

Advertisement

Killeen PD said more information would be released as it becomes available.