Police: Store clerk fatally shot would-be robber who fired at him

article

Houston police say a convenience store clerk fatally shot a robbery suspect who fired a gun at him.

The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Fulton.

According to police, a man came into the store, approached the register area and fired a round at the clerk.

Investigators say the clerk tried to hide, but the suspect came around and opened the door to the clerk area. The clerk had a gun and returned fire, police say.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have reviewed surveillance video of the incident. Police say it appears the bullet the would-be robber fired at the clerk missed him by a few inches.