Police: Store clerk fatally shot suspect after group forced open locked door

article

Police say a gas station clerk fatally shot a suspect after a group forced their way into the locked store.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Maxey Road in east Houston.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of four suspects come through the parking lot.

Police say the suspects forced open the locked door to the convenience store where the clerk was working alone.

The clerk was reportedly in his pod but the plexiglass was open.

According to police, the clerk said the suspects were using hand signals and tried to come toward him, and fearing for his life and safety he fired four shots.

One suspect died at the scene. Witnesses told police that two of the suspects that didn’t go inside the store got into a dark color BMW that was parked around the corner, and a third suspect fled on foot.

Advertisement

Police say the store clerk is shaken up but is OK.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.