Police rescue dog trapped in icy pond on Christmas Eve

Thanks to a Wisconsin police officer, a dog that had fallen into an icy pond was able to return home to her family on Christmas Eve.

Rollie, the German Shorthaired Pointer, fell into an freezing body of water after she had escaped from her owners car, reported TMJ4.

Luckily for Rollie who had been in the water for 25 minutes before help arrived, officer Runge of the City of Delavan Police Department showed up in a dry suit used for water rescues.

Rollie, the German Shorthaired Pointer, fell into an freezing body of water after she had escaped from her owners car.

The police department posted a video of the rescue on their Facebook page which showed Runge crawling on the ice 40 yards off shore to get Rollie to safety.

“The dog was shivering and whimpering as it could not pull itself out of the water,” wrote the department.

Advertisement

Rollie’s owner, Heather DeGroot told TMJ4, that losing her companion was truly “a moment of terror.”

DeGroot said Rollie had escaped just as they had arrived at their families home.

“Instead of following us into the house, she just ran around the house and helped herself to the trail,” DeGroot said.

She added that it was a trail that Rollie was familiar with, yet this time she didn’t return.

“My brother actually saw her running across the lake chasing birds,” DeGroot said.

DeGroot added that when Rollie finally made it home safe, they decided to spend the rest of Christmas warming up by the fire.

