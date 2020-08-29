Police patrol vehicle involved in crash in SW Houston

article

A crash is under investigation in southwest Houston involving a patrol vehicle.



According to authorities, the crash occurred at the intersection of Hillcroft Avenue and Southwest Freeway just before 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said a Houston Police Department officer with a cadet were responding to a call with lights and sirens activated as they approached the intersection.



Police stated the officer slowed down before proceeding through a red light.



That’s when, at the same time, another vehicle failed to yield to the officer and collided with the patrol vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, the officer, and the cadet, all had minor injuries and weren’t taken to the hospital.



Officers stated that the driver of the vehicle may have been intoxicated.

The investigation is ongoing.



Police added a second crash occurred at the same location when another officer was assisting with traffic control and was involved in a minor crash.

Authorities said that the driver of the other vehicle didn’t show signs of intoxication and was later released.



No injuries were reported in the second crash.