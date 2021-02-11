Police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in North Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Houston.
Details are limited, but authorities said officers responded to a criminal mischief call just before 8:30 p.m. at West Goodson Drive and Airline Drive where the suspect was reported to be armed.
Authorities said no officers were injured.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.