Police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in North Houston

FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene following a deadly officer-involved shooting in North Houston

Details are limited, but authorities said officers responded to a criminal mischief call just before 8:30 p.m. at West Goodson Drive and Airline Drive where the suspect was reported to be armed. 

Authorities said no officers were injured. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 