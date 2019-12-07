Police officer shot in East Houston: HPD

article

A Houston police officer has been shot in the 7400 block of Avenue I in East Houston, and is being transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

Houston Police sources are reporting to FOX 26 that the officer was shot in the chest while wearing a bulletproof vest. Those sources also say the suspect has been caught, but it is unknown at this time if the suspect has been arrested or shot.

Police have shut down the area near Fannin and Main. Take alternate routes at this time.

This is a developing story.