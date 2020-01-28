Police: Man wanted for sexually assaulting child after fake modeling job offer

article

Police say a man is wanted for sexually assaulting a child in League City who was contacted through a phone app under the pretense of becoming a model.

The League City Police Department needs help to identify the man wanted for an aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred on December 8.

According to police, the child was contacted through an app by someone pretending to offer them a chance at becoming a model. Investigators say the child gave their address through the app believing that a representative from the modeling company would come to perform a personal evaluation.

Police need help to identify a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to LCPD, the man then went to the child's home driving a dark-colored passenger car, possibly a black 2014 or 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback, and assaulted the child.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call LCPD Detective Tisdale at 281-338-4189 or by email Recie.Tisdale@LCPD.com