Police: Man walking down street shot during altercation in north Houston

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in north Houston.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Fulton Street.

Police say the man was walking down the street when there was some sort of altercation between him and the suspect.

According to police, the suspect shot the man and then fled towards a park.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

