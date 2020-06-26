Police: Man shot multiple times in overnight Houston shooting

Houston police are investigating following an overnight shooting in Houston on Friday.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3600 block of St. Charles Street around 1:15 a.m.

Authorities said patrol officers responded to a person down call outside of an apartment where they found a male victim lying on the ground unresponsive.

Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

No witnesses or suspects are known at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.