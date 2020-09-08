Police: Man died after being struck by two vehicles on SH 6

article

Police say a man has died after he was hit by two vehicles on SH 6 in west Houston.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of S SH 6 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the pedestrian was either crossing the road or just stepped off the median when he was struck by the two vehicles.

Police are now searching for the drivers of the vehicles. According to police, one vehicle was a sedan and the other was possibly a Toyota Highlander.

HPD Hit and Run detectives responded to the scene. Authorities will review surveillance footage in the area.

