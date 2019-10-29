Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deaths of 3 children, 1 adult at Deer Park home

Published 
Updated just in
Deer Park
FOX 26 Houston
Police are investigating four deaths at a home in Deer Park.

DEER PARK, Texas - Police are investigating the deaths of three children and one adult in Deer Park.

An investigation is underway at a home on New Orleans Street near Oklahoma Avenue.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a welfare concern call around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found four people deceased.

Investigators and crime scene officers are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.