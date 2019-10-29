Police investigating deaths of 3 children, 1 adult at Deer Park home
DEER PARK, Texas - Police are investigating the deaths of three children and one adult in Deer Park.
An investigation is underway at a home on New Orleans Street near Oklahoma Avenue.
Officers responded to the home after receiving a welfare concern call around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found four people deceased.
Investigators and crime scene officers are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.