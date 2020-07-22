Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating deadly stabbing in NE Houston

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Houston
Twitter

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating following a deadly stabbing in Northeast Houston on Wednesday evening. 

The incident took place on the 5300 block of Coke Street around 8 p.m. 

Police said when they arrived they found one man dead outside of an apartment by the front porch/balcony area. 

Houston police said an initial investigation showed there was some type of an argument between two men, possibly a boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend. 

Authorities said that several witnesses are being questioned.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Authorities added that a suspect is at large in connection with the stabbing. 

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131. 