Police investigating after man is shot, later collapses near Northwest Houston food market

An investigation is underway after a man collapsed near a Houston food market on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 2400 block of West Little York around 8:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man described as being in his late 40s/early 50s, with a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is considered to be in fair condition.

Police stated when they arrived, they also learned the man was shot at an unknown location, probably close to the area, and then walked to the store, where he later collapsed.

The clerk inside the business saw the man collapse and called 911.

No other details have been released by authorities.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults Division or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.