Police investigate deadly shooting, kidnapping in SE Houston

Police are investigating a deadly shooting and a kidnapping in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex on MLK Blvd near Van Fleet Street at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man fatally shot.

Police say, shortly after the shooting, a woman was kidnapped.

Officers began looking for the woman and the suspect, and they were both located in the Clear Lake area.

The investigation is ongoing and police are still conducting interviews.

