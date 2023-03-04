Police in Stillwater fatally shoot suspect who was firing at apartment complex: Authorities

Police in Stillwater fatally shot a suspect who fired multiple rounds at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

According to Stillwater Police Chief Brian Mueller, at about 2:20 p.m. authorities received a call for an unknown medical. Then received multiple calls of shots fired, with the suspect firing many rounds inside and outside the Curve Crest Villas apartment complex.

The scene was described as an active shooter scene, and when police arrived they took fire. A squad car was hit, Mueller said.

Police returned fire and the suspect was killed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities said two or three people were hurt, and Mueller believes they were injured by the suspect. The victims' conditions were not known to him as of 7 p.m. Saturday.

No officers were injured.

A gas line was struck by a bullet. The gas was turned off to get the line fixed.

The apartment complex is located near a residential area and youth/recreation facilities, which were filled with people at the time of the shooting.

Mueller called this a "large scale" crime scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it's investigating the use-of-force incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.