Police: Driver involved in deadly Northwest Freeway crash flees Houston hospital

article

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in an overnight crash on U.S. Highway 290 in Houston.

According to Houston police, the crash occurred at 12700 Northwest Freeway before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said a black Nissan and white Isuzu box truck were involved in a minor crash in the westbound lanes. As the vehicles were stopped on the freeway, the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee, which police said was traveling at a high rate of speed, struck both vehicles. The impact from the crash caused two people inside the Nissan to be trapped in their vehicle and the box truck flipped onto its side.

This white Izuzu box truck was also involved.

Police said the driver of the Nissan and a female passenger were to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released. The passenger had no visible injuries and was unable to give a statement to officers. The driver of the box truck had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

This white Cherokee was the vehicle, police said, crashed into two other vehicles that were stopped on Northwest Freeway.

Advertisement

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital; however, the driver left the hospital before being admitted and before officers arrived.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

If you have any information on this case, contact HPD Hit and Run Unit at (713) 247-4072 or CrimeStoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.