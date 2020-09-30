Police chase in SE Houston ends, at least two people handcuffed at the scene

A police chase that began in east Houston came to a crashing end after a 35-minute chase.

The chase began as a self-initiated traffic stop at Avenue K at Cesar Chavez around 5:15 p.m.

The view from SkyFOX showed a stolen gold GMC truck with a ladder on top being chased by multiple police vehicles.

Around 5:45 p.m., the truck crashed into a parking lot.

SkyFOX pictures showed two people were handcuffed at the scene.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.