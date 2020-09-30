Expand / Collapse search
Police chase in SE Houston ends, at least two people handcuffed at the scene

HOUSTON - A police chase that began in east Houston came to a crashing end after a 35-minute chase. 

The chase began as a self-initiated traffic stop at Avenue K at Cesar Chavez around 5:15 p.m. 

The view from SkyFOX showed a stolen gold GMC truck with a ladder on top being chased by multiple police vehicles. 

Around 5:45 p.m., the truck crashed into a parking lot. 

SkyFOX pictures showed two people were handcuffed at the scene. 

No other details have been released. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 