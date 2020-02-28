Police capture suspect after stolen ambulance chase in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have taken a suspect into custody following a stolen ambulance chase throughout the city Friday night.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Friday. SKYFOX flew over the scene as the ambulance was chased by countless police officers.

FOX 29's Dave Schratwieser reports the ambulance was stolen from the vicinity of the 7600 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. At one point in the middle of the chase, it looked like police were making an arrest but the man was able to get away as he crashed into several police cruisers and a tow truck.

Police were able to stop the ambulance and take the suspect into custody on Tolbut Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

No word on injuries at this time.

