Police: Armored truck driver shot near north Houston bank, no arrests made yet

A manhunt is underway for a shooter after authorities say an armored truck driver in north Houston was shot Friday afternoon.

Details are still scarce at the moment as the scene is still active, but police say a call came in a little before 12:30 p.m. near the Wells Fargo on Tidwell and Eastex Freeway, where two armored truck drivers were shot at, but only one was hit.

We're told the victim is expected to be OK but HPD's Robbery Division is assisting with the investigation.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made and it's unclear if officials are looking for multiple suspects or just one.

