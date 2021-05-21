Expand / Collapse search
Police: Armored truck driver shot near north Houston bank, no arrests made yet

By and
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Houston police say an armored truck driver was shot near a Wells Fargo on Tidwell and Eastex Freeway (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

HOUSTON - A manhunt is underway for a shooter after authorities say an armored truck driver in north Houston was shot Friday afternoon. 

Details are still scarce at the moment as the scene is still active, but police say a call came in a little before 12:30 p.m. near the Wells Fargo on Tidwell and Eastex Freeway, where two armored truck drivers were shot at, but only one was hit.

We're told the victim is expected to be OK but HPD's Robbery Division is assisting with the investigation. 

As of this writing, no arrests have been made and it's unclear if officials are looking for multiple suspects or just one.

FOX 26 will continue to track the development of this incident and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

