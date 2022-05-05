Police: 2 Sugar Land kids taken by father ‘under suspicious circumstances’

article

The Sugar Land Police Department is searching for two children who were last seen on Tuesday.

Police say 18-month-old Elena Barras and 4-month-old Emmanuel Barras were taken by their biological father "under suspicious circumstances" around noon.

According to SLPD, Taylor Hudson-Oneal was visiting his ex-girlfriend and their two children when he unexpectedly left in the ex-girlfriend’s silver Volkswagen Passat and took the kids with him.

Police say Hudson-Oneal is not the primary caregiver, does not live with the children and has limited contact with them.

The police department says they are "concerned for the safety and welfare" of the two children.

Hudson-Oneal was last seen wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt. Police says he is known to frequent southwest Houston and the Sunny Side neighborhood.

The silver Volkswagen Passet has license plate number PRK 5816, police say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children or Hudson Oneal are asked to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at (281)275-2525.