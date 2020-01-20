Police: 2 dead in San Antonio club shooting, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in a shooting that left two men dead and at least five people injured at a concert in San Antonio.

Police say Kieran Christopher Williams will be charged with capital murder for allegedly opening fire during an argument Sunday at a music venue.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the victims are all patrons. One victim died at the scene.

Police say the medical examiner's office identified the men killed as 21-year-old Robert Martinez and 25-year-old Alejandro Robles.

The other five who were injured were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries, say San Antonio police. The oldest was a 46-year-old woman and the other four were male and between 16 and 19 years old.