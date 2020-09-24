Planes crash at San Marcos Regional Airport

A crash involving two planes has occurred at the San Marcos Regional Airport Thursday night.

The city of San Marcos shared about the crash on Facebook, saying that emergency responders are onsite.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting the investigation.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

