Glider crash reported in Waller County, 2 people critically injured

Officials are on scene following a report of a glider crash in Waller County.

Photo of the plane that crashed. (Source: Texas DPS)

Details are very limited, but officials said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Howell Road and Waller Gladish Road.

DPS officials said two males were on board the glider.

Both men were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

According to the FAA registry, the glider is registered out of Houston.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.