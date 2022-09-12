Plane crash reported in Waller County, 2 men critically injured

article

Two men are in critical condition following a glider crash in Waller County on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Howell Road and Waller Gladish Road around 3 p.m.

DPS officials said the single engine, two-seater aircraft departed from Hooks Airport and was on the way to the Soaring Club of Houston.

Photo of the plane that crashed. (Source: Texas DPS)

According to Texas DPS, the plane experienced some type of mechanical issue, causing the plane to crash. It's unclear what exact type of issue occurred.

The two men in the plane, both said to be in their 70s, were airlifted to Memorial Herman hospital in critical condition.

DPS Troopers will remain on the scene to hold a perimeter around the area while FAA officials head to the area to investigate.