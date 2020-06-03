An internal affairs investigation is underway after two Baytown police officers were caught on video arresting two men who were questioning why they were arresting another black man.

It happened on Tuesday, during the traffic stop of 23-year-old Jostin Moore in the parking lot of the Baytown Market Convenience Store located in the 2900 block of Market Street.

During the course of the stop police say a small crowd made up of several of Moore’s friends began to gather outside the store.

Two members of that group, 24-year-old Skylar Gilmore and 23-year-old Isaiah Phillips both of Baytown, were arrested by Baytown police officers for Disorderly Conduct-Language for their public use of profanities during the incident.

Gilmore was also charged with Interfering with Public Duties through the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for his actions during his arrest.

Baytown Police Chief Dougherty has referred the incident to his Internal Affairs Division to conduct a complete and thorough review of the incident.