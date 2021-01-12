Photo of protester possibly linked to Capitol police officer’s death released

article

A photo of at least one protester who may be linked to the death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick amid a riot on Capitol Hill has been released.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy released the photo showing a man with a salt-and-pepper beard and a cap with the initials "CFD" Tuesday morning.

Cassidy says U.S. Capitol police shared the photo with them.

Sicknick died days after violence rocked the Capitol building in the wake of a rally featuring President Donald Trump.

Prior to the rally, protesters poured into the nation’s capital to support Trump, and to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

The president has maintained that the results of the election are fraudulent.

Following the rally, a mob marched to the Capitol building and quickly overwhelmed police there.

Five people died as a result of the incident, which sent shockwaves throughout the country.

If you recognize this man, please call FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit the FBI's tips page.