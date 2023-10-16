Person struck by train in Houston and survives, police launch investigation
HOUSTON - Houston Police responded to a pedestrian-train collision near Wallisville Road and Hahlo Street on Monday.
Around 10:12am, authorities arrived on the scene to find a person hit by a train and badly injured.
Officials have not released the identity of the person struck or how the incident occurred.
The Houston Fire Department also responded to the incident.
Authorities say they are still investigating and will release more information.