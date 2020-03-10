Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 371; Philly reports 85 cases

Pennsylvania health officials on Saturday announced 103 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 371. Two deaths have been reported.

Philadelphia officials said Saturday that the city now has at least 85 COVID-19 cases.

Approximately 40 Pennsylvanians, or about 10 percent of the state's COVID-19 patients, have been hospitalized as a result.

On Friday evening, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration issued new guidance over a broad shutdown order designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wolf also delayed enforcement of the shutdown order from Saturday to Monday.

Forcing tens of thousands of businesses to shutter their doors indefinitely will mean that fewer Pennsylvanians will become sick and fewer will die, he said.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

CASES:

There are currently at least 371 covoronavirus cases in Pennsylvania. Below is a breakdown of the cases by county.

– Adams County: 4

– Allegheny County: 31, 1 death

– Beaver County: 3

– Berks County: 7

– Bucks County: 24

– Butler County: 1

– Centre County: 1

– Chester County: 19

– Cumberland County: 11

– Delaware County: 33

– Erie County: 1

– Franklin County: 1

– Lackawanna County: 5

– Lancaster County: 4

– Lebanon County: 2

– Lehigh County: 13

– Luzerne County: 6

– Monroe County: 25

– Montgomery County: 71

– Northampton County: 17, including 1 death

– Philadelphia County: 85

– Pike County: 2

– Potter County: 1

– Washington County: 5

– Wayne County: 1

– Westmoreland County: 4

– York County: 9

WHAT WE KNOW

Most of the state’s positive COVID-19 patients are in eastern Pennsylvania, with the hardest hit area in Montgomery County.

The confirmed cases largely have been traced back to contact with the new coronavirus in another state or country. Most people are at home in isolation, officials say; a few are hospitalized.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS

The Wolf administration is working to determine hospitals’ capability to handle a surge in cases and exploring options to add bed space, staffing and supplies.

One possibility is creating beds in hotels for patients with less serious ailments, while Wolf’s administration told hospitals to postpone elective procedures.

A COVID-19 case at St. Christopher's followed reports that a Lehigh Valley Health Network staffer and a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist had met with patients before testing positive.

St. Christopher's intensive care unit staff will wear protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks when they are treating patients. The unit's staff will wear surgical masks when they are outside of patient rooms, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, hospital systems are increasingly restricting hospital visits and opening local testing sites.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

All schools in Pennsylvania will be closed for two weeks as the state takes sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus.

The school shutdown order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 41 from 22, including the first patients under 18 and the first west of the Susquehanna River.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Three University of Penn undergraduate students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials. Two students are home, away from campus. Another student is quarantined and being cared for in an undisclosed campus location following public health protocols.

Civilian visits have been canceled at Philadelphia prisons. Official visits will continue as normal.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

Shelves in Montgomery County are empty as customers stock up on cleaning supplies.

OPEN AND CLOSED

Among businesses allowed to stay open are gas stations, grocery stores, beer distributors, drugstores, funeral homes and building materials stores. It also clarified that emergency building, highway, utility and bridge repairs are still permitted. Restaurants and bars can continue to offer carry-out, delivery and drive-thru food and drink service, but not dine-in service.

Businesses under shutdown orders range from vending machine operators to building contractors to many types of manufacturers, along with professional offices, such architects and engineers.

Retailers ordered to close include car dealers, bookstores, clothing stores, furniture stores, florists, office supply stores and lawn and garden stores. One category went from open to closed: civic and social organizations.

PRICE GOUGING

The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office says it’s fielded nearly 1,200 complaints about price gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency said it has filed 45 complaints and 34 cease-and-desist letters and subpoenas as a result. The office is taking complaints through the email address, pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.

TURNPIKE TOLLS

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said that cash and credit cards will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning Monday at 8 p.m. The measure is designed to keep travelers safe, so that they don’t need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said.

All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel at posted speed limits through tolling points. Travelers are being asked to still slow down and pay attention when going through interchanges.

THE COURTS

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving the chief judges in each county authority to close down court facilities and suspend time limits that normally apply to court proceedings. The high court acted Monday and provided the emergency powers through April 14. The order, however, doesn’t affect criminal defendants’ right to speedy trials.

___

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.