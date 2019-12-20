PD: 1-year-old girl declared dead, then shows signs of life after being pulled from a pool

article

Mesa Police officials say a one-year-old girl who was found in a pool at a residential area Friday died, then showed signs of life soon after and is listed in very critical condition.

According to Mesa Fire officials, crews responded to a home southeast of the intersection of Southern Avenue and Greenfield Road for a drowning call, and when crews arrived, they discovered that the girl was already removed from a swimming pool by family members.

The girl was taken to a hospital. On Friday she was declared dead, but on Saturday, police released an update saying she showed signs of life and is again, in critical condition.

"At some point, the child showed signs of life and hospital staff immediately began administering additional life-saving measures. The child is currently alive and in very critical condition," police said.

Fire officials said it is unknown how the child got into the pool or how long the child was in the pool.

