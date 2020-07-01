Pct. 7 constable deputy involved in crash on Sam Houston Tollway

article

A Precinct 7 constable deputy was involved in a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to our media partners, OnScene, the crash occurred at the intersection of Sam Houston Tollway and Scott Street around 4 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the accident. However, the deputy reported to have knee pain over the radio and was able to check on the other driver.

Authorities said the female driver of the other vehicle was trapped in her vehicle and firefighters had to be pulled from the vehicle.

The driver and the deputy were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.