Passenger jumps out of moving vehicle on US 290, airlifted to hospital

A passenger of a vehicle was airlifted to the hospital after jumping out of a moving vehicle on US 290 on Wednesday night, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the incident occurred on the 24100 block of US 290.

Gonzalez said a driver indicted an occupant jumped out of his vehicle while it was moving.

The victim was said to be found bleeding and unconscious.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital.

