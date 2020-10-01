Pasadena Police searching for male suspect wanted for murder

article

Pasadena Police have charged Eric Ray Cano with murder after a deadly shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 1 just before 1 a.m.

Police say that Cano's location is currently unknown; however, he was last seen driving a Maroon 2014 GMC Truck with Texas license plate KNV-8764.

Eric Ray Cano

Eric Ray Cano

Emergency crews responded to the 1600 block of Locklaine Drive in Pasadena and found 37-year-old Rojelio Ramirez Jr. with two gunshot wounds to the face.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Advertisement

Ramirez was transported to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say it was reported that shots were heard in front of the residence.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

The brother of the victim found him down and called 911.