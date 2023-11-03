Palestinian man arrested in Houston, faces possession of firearm charge, authorities say

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a 20-year-old Palestinian citizen for the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, says U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Sohaib Abuayyash is charged with allegedly being in the United States illegally and knowingly possessing a firearm, specifically a Canik model TP9 Elite SC 9 mm pistol, according to the indictment.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas says Abuayyash was arrested by the FBI on Oct. 19 and is currently detained until further criminal proceedings. He is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Nov.13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho in Houston, says authorities.

CRIME: Tupac Shakur murder suspect pleads not guilty and judge appoints lawyers

According to the criminal complaint filed at the time of his arrest, Abuayyash entered the United States with an expired non-immigrant visa from 2019.

The FBI also claims he had direct contact with individuals who share a radical ideology and he engaged in physical training and weapons instruction with the potential intention of carrying out an attack.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Abuayyash faces a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison, as well as a potential fine of $250,000 if he is convicted, officials say.

The FBI is leading the investigation.