Numerous power outages are being reported in the Houston area.

According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, 10,531 people are without power, as of 8:35 p.m.

Entergy is reporting 527 people without power, as of 8:35 p.m.

To track the latest power outages, click here for CenterPoint Energy outage map and click here for Entergy Outage map.