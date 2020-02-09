Oscars 2020: Partial winners list

article

Hollywood is handing out its highest honor.

The Academy Awards has gathered stars like Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger and more under one roof to celebrate the best of the best from the last year of film.

Between the nominees, the presenters and the performers, it's sure to be a star-studded affair.

Here's the list of Sunday night's winners:

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best animated feature film: "Toy Story 4"

Best animated short film: "Hair Love"

Best original screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, "Parasite"

Best adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Best short film (live action): "The Neighbor's Window", Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

Best production design: Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran, "Little Women"

Best documentary feature: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert, "American Factory"

Best documentary short form: Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva, "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Best sound editing: Donald Sylvester, "Ford v Ferrari"

Best sound mixing: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, "1917"