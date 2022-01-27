Oscar Rosales Arrest: Press conference to be held on capture of Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal's murder suspect

Several law enforcement agencies in Houston are expected to give a press conference Thursday afternoon on the arrest of Oscar Rosales, 51.

Rosales is accused of shooting Corporal Charles Galloway with Harris County Constable Precinct 5 during a traffic stop overnight Sunday in southwest Houston. Corporal Galloway was struck multiple times, and he died at the scene.

BACKGROUND: Corporal with Harris Co. Constable Pct. 5 shot, killed during traffic stop in SW Houston

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. with several other law enforcement agencies at the Houston Police Department headquarters on Travis St.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with Mexican authorities, arrested Rosales Wednesday without incident in Ciudad Acuña, which is located on the border with Del Rio, Texas.

He was brought back to Houston later that evening and processed at Harris County Jail, where he made his appearance in Probable Cause Court that night and a judge denied his bond.

While in court Wednesday night, a masked Rosales was heard saying he knew there was a metaphorical target on his back due to his crime.

"Right here, all the officers and the security guard…if they want to try [sic] kill me right here, they can do it, whatever, I don't care," he said. "Everybody right here in this room is waiting for the chance to hurt me."

Court records show Rosales went by several aliases, one of which was Mauricia Aguilar Albarenga. Under this name, the now-Rosales was a wanted fugitive, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in 1995.

Authorities also said two of Rosales' family members are charged with felony tampering with evidence in connection to the deadly shooting.

RELATED: $100K bond for 2 accused of tampering with evidence in connection to shooting of Pct. 5 corporal

According to charges read in probable cause court on Tuesday, Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are accused of wiping down a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Their bond was set at $100,000 on Tuesday. If they are released on bond, they will be subject to house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Advertisement

Funeral services for Corporal Galloway will be held on February 1 at 10 a.m.