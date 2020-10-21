Orlando woman spots witch in the clouds just days before Halloween

article

Just days before Halloween, an Orlando resident spotted a witch in the shape of a cloud floating in the sky.

Phyllis Sheridan tells FOX 35 News that she was driving to work early Tuesday morning in Winter Garden when she saw the spooky-shaped formation and snapped a photo.

Sheridan said it was very weird to see the witch shape just a week and a half before Halloween, according to FOX News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released recommendations on how to celebrate Halloween this year, including encouraging people to skip trick-or-treating.

Halloween isn’t canceled nationally, but the CDC wants folks to modify how they celebrate the haunting holiday so that no one comes down with a case of coronavirus.

That means coming up with some creative alternatives and smaller gatherings.

On their do’s and don’t's list:

Traditional trick-or-treating and trunk or treating are considered high-risk.

Trick-or-treating with to-go bags that are left out is considered a moderate-risk.

