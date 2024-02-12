Austin parents of OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend speak publicly for first time

The Austin parents of the OnlyFans model accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend are speaking publicly for the first time. They defend their daughter and are now having to defend themselves in their own case after being arrested two weeks ago.

The parents of Courtney Clenney, Deborah and Kim Clenney, are facing their own charges for accessing the victim’s laptop. They were arrested after an interview with TMZ was conducted.

"Occasionally we would hear some glasses break and some banging on the walls and floors, not sure who was doing it," Courtney Clenney and Christian Obumseli’s former neighbor Aidan Nesvisky said.

Nesvisky described a toxic and violent relationship between Clenney and Obumsell when they lived near him in Austin.

It all ended in April 2022 with a 911 call from the couple’s Miami high rise.

"Ma’am, listen to me! You need to stop screaming on the line and give me your address," 911 dispatcher said."I can’t feel my arm," Obumseli can be heard in the background."Please, God, please! Come save my boyfriend," Clenney said to the 911 dispatcher.

Clenney stabbed her boyfriend to death. She said it was self-defense.

"She defended herself with every ounce of energy she had left," Courtney Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto said.

Clenney’s parents, in their first interview, said just a couple of weeks before, Obumseli tried to kill their daughter.

"She said that she was passing out. He was strangling her," Courtney Clenney’s mother Deborah Clenney said.

MORE STORIES:

The Miami-Dade State Attorney said Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence for years. One video showed Clenney hitting him in an elevator, but the Clenneys said the footage also shows Obumseli manhandling her.

"You can see how desperate she is for him not to follow her. She's trying to push him off the elevator because she doesn't want him to come in, and you can see he's like a rock, she's trying to push him out, and she can't push him out. I think the people who have shown that video do tend to cut out the part where he has her in a headlock," Deborah Clenney said.

The Clenneys' attorney appeared in court on Monday, Feb. 12 for a hearing. Courtney Clenney’s murder trial hasn’t started yet. She has a hearing on Friday, Feb. 16.