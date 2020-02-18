ONLY ON FOX: Convicted felon up for parole soon after sentence prompts Texas state senator to take action

We told you how U.S. Army veteran and TSU communications major Teelia Lowrey thought she was finally safe in April of 2018.

That's when a jury sentenced 57-year-old Howard Risher to 35 years in prison for trying to choke her to death.

"I have time to move away from here and start a new life," Lowrey said.

But Risher is already up for parole.

Why?

He was already on parole for a 50-year drug conviction.

The court decided his 35-year sentence would run concurrently with his 35-year sentence instead of consecutively.

Also, there was no deadly weapon finding.

"Your story touched a nerve with me Randy. It prompted me to get involved," said State Senator for District 13 Borris Miles. "It prompted me to send a letter to the parole board asking them to use common sense."

In addition to writing the parole chairman, Senator Miles plans to file a bill during the next legislative session.

"My intent is to make this a Category 3G offense where a person violates someone in this manner would have to serve half their sentence before coming up for parole."