ONLY ON FOX: Convicted felon up for parole soon after sentence prompts Texas state senator to take action
HOUSTON - We told you how U.S. Army veteran and TSU communications major Teelia Lowrey thought she was finally safe in April of 2018.
That's when a jury sentenced 57-year-old Howard Risher to 35 years in prison for trying to choke her to death.
"I have time to move away from here and start a new life," Lowrey said.
But Risher is already up for parole.
Why?
He was already on parole for a 50-year drug conviction.
The court decided his 35-year sentence would run concurrently with his 35-year sentence instead of consecutively.
Also, there was no deadly weapon finding.
"Your story touched a nerve with me Randy. It prompted me to get involved," said State Senator for District 13 Borris Miles. "It prompted me to send a letter to the parole board asking them to use common sense."
In addition to writing the parole chairman, Senator Miles plans to file a bill during the next legislative session.
"My intent is to make this a Category 3G offense where a person violates someone in this manner would have to serve half their sentence before coming up for parole."