One person shot, several officers injured at US Capitol after pro-Trump protesters charge building

One person has been shot in the U.S. Capitol, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson told FOX 5's Lindsay Watts on Wednesday.

This comes after pro-Trump protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 p.m. as the situation escalated inside and outside of the Capitol.

D.C. police confirmed the victim was a woman. She has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee also says several MPD officers were injured, but are still working to help take control of the Capitol.

Contee also says protesters deployed "chemical irritants on police" to gain access to the Capitol.

