One officer dead, second in surgery after HPD helicopter crashed into north Houston apartment complex

One police officer has died and another is in surgery after a Houston Police Department helicopter crashed on the north side of the city early Saturday morning.

It happened while the officers were responding to a call about bodies being seen floating in a bayou.

The helicopter went down around 2 a.m. at the Biscayne Apartments complex in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley.

The two officers, who were on board the helicopter, were trapped inside the wreckage and had to be extricated by Houston Fire Department.

They were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center. They were taken in critical condition..

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says it is not known what caused the crash. The NTB and FAA are joining the investigation into the crash.

Luckily, no one at the apartment complex was injured in the incident.

The public has been asked to stay clear of the area.

