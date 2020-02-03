One dead, five injured after Greyhound bus shooting: CHP

article

One woman died and five people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol said.

At a news conference at a Vallero gas station, CHP Brian Pennings said the suspect was also taken into custody, leaving the bus "voluntarily without further incident. He willingly went into custody."

The five injured passengers were taken to various hospitals; their immediate conditions were not known. Pennings also did not immediately identify the woman who had died.

It's not clear why the suspect, who boarded the bus in Los Angeles, shot the passengers. CHP officers were questioning him to try to find out, Pennings said. The bus was headed to the Bay Area.

"I've been on 25 years and never seen this happen," he said.

Pennings said the suspect's black handgun was left on the bus and recovered by authorities.

Pennings said that at 1:27 a.m., the CHP received a call that someone had fired a gun at several passengers riding a Greyhound bus that was heading north on Interstate 5 near Lebec, Calif.

The bus driver pulled to the shoulder of the road "and the suspect exited, leaving the weapon on the bus," Pennings said. The bus driver got off at the next exit at a Grapevine Vallero gas sation, and started to get the injured medical help, Pennings said.

The suspect was arrested at 1:34 a.m.

There were several dozen people on the bus at the time, Pennings said.