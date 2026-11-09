Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble to close after 34 years following founder's death

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The Brief Old MacDonald's Farm announced it will permanently close its doors on Nov. 30, 2026. The decision comes after the death of the business's founder, Donald. Normal operating hours and scheduled field trips will remain active through the final day of operation.



A longtime Houston staple is preparing to shut its doors for good this fall after the loss of the man who started it all 34 years ago.

Saying goodbye to Old MacDonald’s Farm

Old MacDonald’s Farm announced it will permanently close on Nov. 30, 2026 after more than three deceased of serving the Houston-area.

The family-run business confirmed that operations will come to an end on their Facebook page. The business was founded by Donald who built it from the ground up, putting decades of hard work into running it. Family members stated that following his death, the business simply would not be the same without him.

What they're saying:

The business statement read, in part:

"For 34 years, this business has been fortunate enough to be part of this incredible community. We have built relationships, made lifelong connections, and had the privilege of serving so many wonderful people along the way.

To our loyal customers, friends, and community, thank you. Thank you for your support, your trust, your friendships, and the love you have shown this business and our family over the last 34 years. You have been such a meaningful part of this journey, and we will forever be grateful. We are currently in the process of reaching out to any existing field trip reservations so please be patient with us."

You can see their full post here.

Can you still visit Old MacDonald’s Farm before it closes?

What's next:

Guests still have time to visit before operations wrap up permanently.

Regular business hours will continue daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 30.

All existing reservations scheduled through Nov. 30 will proceed as normal.