Officer seriously injured in hit and run accident, suspect on the run

An officer has been injured in an auto-pedestrian accident in Nassau Bay.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in front of the Sapphire Resort apartments. The officer was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect hit the officer with a vehicle and fled.

The officer was taken in serious condition.

An active search is underway. There is a heavy police presence searching for the suspect on San Sebastian Court. The suspect has reportedly abandoned the car and fled with a handcuff around one wrist.

This is a developing story.