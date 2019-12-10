Expand / Collapse search

Officer seriously injured in hit and run accident, suspect on the run

Officer injured in hit and run, search underway for suspect

An officer has been seriously injured in a Nassau Bay hit and run.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in front of the Sapphire Resort apartments. The officer was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect hit the officer with a vehicle and fled.

The officer was taken in serious condition.

An active search is underway. There is a heavy police presence searching for the suspect on San Sebastian Court. The suspect has reportedly abandoned the car and fled with a handcuff around one wrist. 

This is a developing story.